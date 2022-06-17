Ad
Over 3,500 Egyptian nationals left for Italy in the first five months of this year. (Photo: Jolianne)

Egypt coast guard to get EU cash to stop fleeing Egyptians

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Egypt's coast guard is set to receive €80m from the European Commission to prevent people from taking boats towards Italy, according to an internal paper.

Drafted by the EU Commission and dated 15 June, the paper says more than 3,500 Egyptians fled the country by boat in the first five months of this year. Almost all ended up in Italy.

This is four times as many over the same period in 2021 and from a country whose leadership is steeped in widespread human-rights abuses, including...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

