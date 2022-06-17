Egypt coast guard to get EU cash to stop fleeing Egyptians

Egypt's coast guard is set to receive €80m from the European Commission to prevent people from taking boats towards Italy, according to an internal paper.

Drafted by the EU Commission and dated 15 June, the paper says more than 3,500 Egyptians fled the country by boat in the first five months of this year. Almost all ended up in Italy.

This is four times as many over the same period in 2021 and from a country whose leadership is steeped in widespread human-rights abuses, including...