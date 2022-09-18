EU Commission proposes freezing 65% of funds to Hungary

The EU Commission on Sunday (18 September) recommended suspending 65 percent of EU funds, an estimated €7.5bn, to Hungary over corruption and rule-of-law concerns.

The freezing, the first time in the EU's history using the conditionality mechanism linking EU subsidies to the respect of the rule of law, would suspend money from the bloc's cohesion funds under the 2021-27 long-term budget.

"A risk to the EU budget at this stage remains, therefore we cannot conclude that the EU budg...