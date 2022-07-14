EU and Azerbaijan draft deal on extra gas supplies

The EU is preparing to sign a no-strings-attached gas-import deal with Azerbaijan to reduce dependence on Russia following cut-offs to Europe.
The EU-Azerbaijan "strategic partnership" envisages "shipment of Caspian natural gas to the European Union and, potentially, to Western Balkan countries ... to increase diversification," the draft deal, seen by EUobserver, said.
They "aspire" to "bilateral trade of natural gas ... of at least 20 billion cubic metres [bcm] of gas annually ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
