EU and Azerbaijan draft deal on extra gas supplies

The EU is preparing to sign a no-strings-attached gas-import deal with Azerbaijan to reduce dependence on Russia following cut-offs to Europe.

The EU-Azerbaijan "strategic partnership" envisages "shipment of Caspian natural gas to the European Union and, potentially, to Western Balkan countries ... to increase diversification," the draft deal, seen by EUobserver, said.

They "aspire" to "bilateral trade of natural gas ... of at least 20 billion cubic metres [bcm] of gas annually ...