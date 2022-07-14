Ad
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson is travelling to Baku later this month (Photo: Sonke Henning)

Exclusive

EU and Azerbaijan draft deal on extra gas supplies

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to sign a no-strings-attached gas-import deal with Azerbaijan to reduce dependence on Russia following cut-offs to Europe.

The EU-Azerbaijan "strategic partnership" envisages "shipment of Caspian natural gas to the European Union and, potentially, to Western Balkan countries ... to increase diversification," the draft deal, seen by EUobserver, said.

They "aspire" to "bilateral trade of natural gas ... of at least 20 billion cubic metres [bcm] of gas annually ...

EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson is travelling to Baku later this month (Photo: Sonke Henning)

