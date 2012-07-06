Ad
Can personal data be kept safe in the clouds? (Photo: Jonathas Rodrigues)

Firms must protect cloud data, EU watchdog says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Companies using cloud computing services must "guarantee" compliance with EU data rules, according to the Article 29 Working group, the EU's leading data protection watchdog.

In a 27-page legal opinion released this week (3rd July) on the safeguards businesses would be required put in place to protect private data, the Working Group stated that firms should be required to spell out data privacy policies in all contracts with individuals using cloud services.

Under this model, ind...



