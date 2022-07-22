Ad
euobserver
Hungarian foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, was given Russia’s prestigious Order of Friendship last December — two months before Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary seeks to buy more gas from Russia

by Eszter Zalan and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Hungary wants to buy close to a billion cubic metres of Russian gas, its foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday (21 July) during a rare visit from a top EU official to Moscow since Russian invaded Ukraine in February.

"In the current international situation, the most important thing for us is to ensure Hungary's energy security. Therefore, I would like to talk and reach an agreement today on increasing the current volume of gas delivered to Hungary from Russia," Szijjártó tol...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

