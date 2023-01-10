Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is facing elections in June (Photo: nato.int)

No sign of quick Nato deal, as Turkey and Sweden dig in

EU & the World
Nordics
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey and Sweden have hit a wall in talks on Nato accession, with some predicting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won't give way till July.

The deadlock comes after Sweden indicated it won't extradite anybody else to Turkey just to please Ankara.

"We have done what we said we would do, but they [Turkey] also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday (8 January).

"We have complied wi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Poland deaths not caused by Russian attack, Nato says
Nato renews membership vow to Ukraine
Nato 'looking into' reports Russian rockets hit Polish territory
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is facing elections in June (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections