No sign of quick Nato deal, as Turkey and Sweden dig in

Turkey and Sweden have hit a wall in talks on Nato accession, with some predicting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won't give way till July.

The deadlock comes after Sweden indicated it won't extradite anybody else to Turkey just to please Ankara.

"We have done what we said we would do, but they [Turkey] also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday (8 January).

"We have complied wi...