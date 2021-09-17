EU Commission blocks anti-fraud funds without explanation

The European Commission has blocked the recently-created European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) from using their budget to hire the specialised personnel they need.
The EPPO has been created to prosecute financial crimes (bribery, money laundering, tax fraud) committed with European taxpayer money throughout the EU.
Crucially, the EPPO is now tasked with safeguarding the €800bn pandemic recovery funds against fraud.
To help do that, the European Parliament and the Eu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.