EU Commission blocks anti-fraud funds without explanation

The European Commission has blocked the recently-created European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) from using their budget to hire the specialised personnel they need.

The EPPO has been created to prosecute financial crimes (bribery, money laundering, tax fraud) committed with European taxpayer money throughout the EU.

Crucially, the EPPO is now tasked with safeguarding the €800bn pandemic recovery funds against fraud.

To help do that, the European Parliament and the Eu...