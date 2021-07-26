Hungary: why we can't support a global minimum tax

On 1 July, the majority of members of the OECD Inclusive Framework (IF) agreed on the main building blocks of new tax legislation for the digital economy (Pillar 1) and a global minimum tax (Pillar 2).
However, some IF members, including Hungary and two other EU member states, did not join the agreement. This is why.
The new agreement covers only a few key factors of the planned legislation, with important technical elements not ...
Norbert Izer is state secretary for tax affairs at the ministry of finance for the Hungarian government.
