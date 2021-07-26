Ad
In principle, Hungary fully supports the fight against base erosion and profit shifting, but we believe that the fight against harmful tax competition should not become a fight against the competitiveness of tax systems (Photo: ptmoney.com)

Hungary: why we can't support a global minimum tax

by Norbert Izer, Budapest,

On 1 July, the majority of members of the OECD Inclusive Framework (IF) agreed on the main building blocks of new tax legislation for the digital economy (Pillar 1) and a global minimum tax (Pillar 2).

However, some IF members, including Hungary and two other EU member states, did not join the agreement. This is why.

The new agreement covers only a few key factors of the planned legislation, with important technical elements not ...

Norbert Izer is state secretary for tax affairs at the ministry of finance for the Hungarian government.

