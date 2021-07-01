Denmark shattering lives of Syrian refugees

"I would rather take my own life here in Denmark than go back to Syria!".

This was what I heard from Syrian refugees in Denmark in response to the Danish government's decision to strip them of their residency permits, claiming it is now safe for them to return to Syria.

The decision will also separate parents from their children and tear families apart, because the new policy will exempt men aged 18 to 42, who would be due to complete Syria's compulsory military service.

A...