New EU rules for energy-project funding to keep fossil gas

The European Commission is expected to unveil on Tuesday (15 December) a reform of EU rules for selecting energy infrastructure projects for financial support - with an increased focus on hydrogen.
However, green groups have already slammed the proposal for not explicitly excluding fossil-gas subsidies - arguing that Europe does not need more gas infrastructure to achieve climate neutrality.
In the EU, fossil gas is already responsible for more emissions than coal.
The revi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.