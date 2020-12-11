EU Defence Agency chief turned lobbyist broke conduct rules

Jorge Domecq, the former chief executive of the European Defence Agency, is now lobbying on the behalf of the defence industry.

The move by Domecq to Airbus in Spain has roused possible conflicts of interests.

Airbus is a global leader in the defence sector, the largest defence supplier in Europe, and is only second in terms of how many high-level meetings it has held with the European Commission.

Earlier this week, Airbus landed a huge contract in Spain to lead development ...