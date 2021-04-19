Ad
So far, only three of the 54 African countries have been able to inoculate even one percent of their citizens (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

'Shocking' disparities bolster vaccine patent-waiver call

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

"Nobody is safe until everybody is safe," EU leaders have repeated since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Vaccine[s] will be our universal, common good," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said one year ago.

"Immunisation is a global public good," European Council president Charles Michel stressed recently.

However, on current averages, one-in-four people in high-income countries have received a ...

