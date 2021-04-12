EU spent €252m on meat and dairy ads, despite green pledges

The European Commission has spent €252m of its farming advertising budget for 2016-2020 to promote meat and dairy products - raising concerns over the compatibility of EU agri-food promotion policy with the bloc's climate ambitions.

"This spending is at odds with warnings from scientists on the disastrous impact industrial animal farming has on nature, the climate and our health," and it is irresponsible to use taxpayers money for these activities, according to Greenpeace Europe.