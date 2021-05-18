EU criticises Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip media office

The EU says Israel's rocket attacks against a Gaza Strip international media centre is "extremely worrying."
The comment on Monday (17 May) follows the Israeli bombing raid that laid waste to the offices of the Associated Press (AP), Al-Jazeera and other international media.
"The safety and security of journalists and all their colleagues, the press people, is essential," said EU foreign affairs spokesperson, Peter Stano.
The AP offices occupied the top floor of the 12-story...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
