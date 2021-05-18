Ad
The aerial attack on the Gaza tower block housing AP and Al Jazeera on Saturday (Photo: Al-Jazeera)

EU criticises Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip media office

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU says Israel's rocket attacks against a Gaza Strip international media centre is "extremely worrying."

The comment on Monday (17 May) follows the Israeli bombing raid that laid waste to the offices of the Associated Press (AP), Al-Jazeera and other international media.

"The safety and security of journalists and all their colleagues, the press people, is essential," said EU foreign affairs spokesperson, Peter Stano.

The AP offices occupied the top floor of the 12-story...

