euobserver
Cardiovascular disease accounts for 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% of all deaths in the EU. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cardiovascular disease remains Europe's biggest killer

EU Political
Health & Society
by Paula Dear, Brussels,

Death rates from cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes are falling but still cost the EU economy an estimated €210 billion a year, according to new figures.

Despite overall success in maintaining a fall in mortality rates, inequality between different parts of Europe persists, with central and Eastern Europe lagging behind.

An annual study by the European Heart Network - an alliance o...

Health & Society

