EU must protect its citizens

The EU needs to rebalance its core values to win the battle against populists, experts and EU officials argue.

The Brexit vote has served a blow to the EU’s centre, and it is clear that the old narrative that the EU is there to provide peace and freedoms is not enough to win back disenchanted voters who are disillusioned with integration.

The rise of populism, with the EU in its cross hairs, is evident across the continent.

Voters will head to the polls in Austria, the N...