euobserver
Breedlove: 'The West should consider all of our tools and apply them' (Photo: German Marshall Fund)

Russia 'pouring' arms into Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Two days after EU leaders tied Russia sanctions to respect of a ceasefire accord, Nato and the US say Russia is still “pouring” arms into Ukraine.

The allegations were made by Philip Breedlove, a US general who is Nato’s military commander, and Victoria Nuland, the US State Department’s top diplomat on Ukraine, at the Brussels Forum, an annual symposium held over the weekend.

“We continue to see disturbing elements of air defence, command and control, resupply and equipment comi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

