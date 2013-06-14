France and US shun Iran on Syria peace talks

It is unclear when or where they will happen, but one thing is sure - neither France nor the US want Iran at the next Syria peace talks.
Diplomats expect a bit more clarity after a preparatory meeting by Russian and US envoys in Geneva on 25 June.
The Syria talks were originally scheduled for this month.
But a diplomatic source in Geneva said "early September" is now the most likely date.
One reason for the delay is that rebel factions cannot agree who to send. Anothe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.