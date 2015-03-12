EU's new GMO law leaves questions unanswered

A new directive on cultivation of genetically-modified crops (GMOs) in Europe breaks an old deadlock between the European Commission, member states, and producers. But it leaves open political and legal questions.

Under the proposal, EU member states will be able to ban or restrict cultivation of GMOs on their territory, but they will not be able to block the authorisation process at EU-level.

The new rules give member states a two-step possibility for refusing GMO cultivation.