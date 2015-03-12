Ad
euobserver
GM maize could be more easily authorised but member states will be able to opt out. (Photo: Wesley Hetrick)

EU's new GMO law leaves questions unanswered

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A new directive on cultivation of genetically-modified crops (GMOs) in Europe breaks an old deadlock between the European Commission, member states, and producers. But it leaves open political and legal questions.

Under the proposal, EU member states will be able to ban or restrict cultivation of GMOs on their territory, but they will not be able to block the authorisation process at EU-level.

The new rules give member states a two-step possibility for refusing GMO cultivation.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU allows countries to ban GMOs
New deal: EU countries can ban GMOs without asking industry
GM maize could be more easily authorised but member states will be able to opt out. (Photo: Wesley Hetrick)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections