euobserver
EU ambassadors will hold another sanctions review at the end of October (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

'Frozen conflict' looming in east Ukraine, EU diplomats say

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have decided to uphold Russia sanctions for now, despite a “weakening appetite” for the measures.

The EU foreign service on Tuesday (30 September) said that “while encouraging developments have been registered in the political process and in the implementation of some aspects of the Minsk protocol, relevant parts of the same protocol will need to be properly implemented” before sanctions are lifted.

It added that if things go well, the EU will in future consider pro...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

