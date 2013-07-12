MEPs crack down on cigarette advertising

Health warnings must cover at least 75 percent of the surface of cigarette packs, according to the European Parliament's public health committee.

In a bid to dissuade the young from taking up the habit, lawmakers voted on Wednesday and Thursday (10-11 July) to ban fashionable slim cigarettes with a diameter of less than 7.5 millimetres, as would flavoured cigarettes such as menthol and fruit flavoured. Packets with fewer than 20 cigarettes would be also prohibited, as would labels suc...