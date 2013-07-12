Ad
euobserver
MEPs crack down on cigarette advertising

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Health warnings must cover at least 75 percent of the surface of cigarette packs, according to the European Parliament's public health committee.

In a bid to dissuade the young from taking up the habit, lawmakers voted on Wednesday and Thursday (10-11 July) to ban fashionable slim cigarettes with a diameter of less than 7.5 millimetres, as would flavoured cigarettes such as menthol and fruit flavoured. Packets with fewer than 20 cigarettes would be also prohibited, as would labels suc...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

