Portuguese finance minister quits

Portugal’s finance minister and one of the chief architects behind its €78 billion bailout tendered a surprise resignation on Monday (1 July) in the face of widespread opposition to austerity-driven policies.
In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Vitor Gaspar says he lost the faith and support of the people to maintain a policy that has so far failed to curb rising unemployment and a deepening recession.
“It’s my firm conviction that my departure will contribute to rein...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
