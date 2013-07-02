Ad
euobserver
Portugal's Vitor Gaspar resigned on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Portuguese finance minister quits

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Portugal’s finance minister and one of the chief architects behind its €78 billion bailout tendered a surprise resignation on Monday (1 July) in the face of widespread opposition to austerity-driven policies.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Vitor Gaspar says he lost the faith and support of the people to maintain a policy that has so far failed to curb rising unemployment and a deepening recession.

“It’s my firm conviction that my departure will contribute to rein...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Brussels gives seven states more time to fix budgets
Portugal's Vitor Gaspar resigned on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections