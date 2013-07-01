US bugging allegations in spotlight this WEEK

Fallout from allegations that US security services bugged EU officials and buildings is expected to be uppermost in lawmakers' minds this week.

Documents leaked to The Guardian by US whistleblower Edward Snowden indicate that EU offices were among 38 international targets of the US National Security Agency.

The latest round of the controversy comes in what is otherwise expected to be a quiet week as the EU institutions wind down for summer.

On Wednesday (3 July), MEPs in S...