Youth unemployment tops EU summit agenda, again

EU leaders gathering in Brussels on Thursday (27 June) for a two-day summit will again turn to measures aimed at helping young people to get jobs, as unemployment figures soar in southern countries.

The summit kicks off at 4.30pm local time with a meeting between leaders, trade unions and employers' associations, to hear what actions they are taking to boost youth employment.

Included in the talks is the umbrella association representing EU staff - some of whom are on strike again...