"The real point of disagreement is whether or not there should be automatic and uniform rules," said French economy minister Bruno Le Maire (Photo: Unsplash)

France, Germany at loggerheads over EU spending rules

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU finance ministers met in Luxembourg on Friday (16 June) to discuss the proposed update of the bloc's spending rules but failed to achieve any progress, with France and Germany still at odds over the reforms after the meeting.

"The real point of disagreement is whether or not there should be automatic and uniform rules," said French economy minister Bruno Le Maire. "Our answer is clearly no because we believe that would be an economic mistake and a political mistake."

