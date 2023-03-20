'Final warning' to act on climate change, warns IPCC

The United Nations published a report on Monday (20 March) synthesising years of climate, biodiversity, and nature research to paint a picture of the effects of global warming on the natural world, concluding there is "no time for inaction and delays."

The UN body that publishes the reports — the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — combined thousands of pages of research written by hundreds of researchers from across the scientific spectrum.

The report will form th...