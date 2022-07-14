Ad
Belgrade: Russian links with Orthodox Church in balkans flagged as a concern (Photo: Milos Milosevic)

EU mulls visa bans on Balkans extremists stirred up by Moscow

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states are in talks on potential visa bans on right-wing extremists in the Western Balkans, amid fears that Russian propaganda is stirring up new threats.

The confidential talks, to be held by a counter-terrorism cell in the EU Council on Thursday (14 July), will include "a discussion on the effectiveness of bans on some extremist subjects in the countries of the Western Balkans", according to an internal EU memo.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

