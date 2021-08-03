Ad
Rihab Kassem has had her case reopened. Now she is allowed to stay in Denmark for up to 12 months while her case is reviewed. (Photo: Amanda Magnani)

Feature

Third-time lucky for one Syrian grandmother in Denmark

Migration
by Amanda Magnani, Aarhus,
As she sits in her studio apartment in Sønderborg, Denmark, Rihab Kassem's bare feet show the tan marks left by 43 days of protesting in Copenhagen. For her, showing up every day for the Syrian sit-in protest in front of the parliament paid off.

Since the country became the first in the EU to declare Damascus and the surrounding area safe, refugees are having their legal status reviewed, and risking being sent back to the war-torn country.

After being rejected twice (by the Danis...

MigrationFeature

Author Bio

Amanda Magnani is a Brazilian journalist and photographer in Aarhus, Denmark.

Latest News

