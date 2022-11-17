COP27 deal still needs a 'tremendous amount of work'

As talks at the COP27 climate summit in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el Sheikh enter the final stretch, negotiators from nearly 200 countries are scrambling to turn a draft deal into something they can agree on.

"I think it's going to be a long and difficult journey," EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said during a press conference in Sharm el Sheikh on Thursday (17 November).

The Egyptian presidency on Thursday published a 20-page first draft agreement. It largely stuck...