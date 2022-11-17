Ad
Frans Timmermans said on Thursday that 'the text still needs a tremendous amount of work' (Photo: EU Commission)

COP27 deal still needs a 'tremendous amount of work'

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

As talks at the COP27 climate summit in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el Sheikh enter the final stretch, negotiators from nearly 200 countries are scrambling to turn a draft deal into something they can agree on.

"I think it's going to be a long and difficult journey," EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said during a press conference in Sharm el Sheikh on Thursday (17 November).

The Egyptian presidency on Thursday published a 20-page first draft agreement. It largely stuck...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Frans Timmermans said on Thursday that 'the text still needs a tremendous amount of work' (Photo: EU Commission)

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

