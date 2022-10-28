Serbia pressured to join EU sanctions on Russia

Serbia ought to join Western sanctions on Russia if it is serious about future EU membership, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"It's important [Serbia] is aligned with our foreign and security policy. Joining the EU in the end, this means sharing our values," she said alongside Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade on Friday (28 October).

She spoke after a tour of Western Balkan capitals, which the EU is trying to pull closer in the face of Russia...