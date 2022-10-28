Serbia pressured to join EU sanctions on Russia

Serbia ought to join Western sanctions on Russia if it is serious about future EU membership, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.
"It's important [Serbia] is aligned with our foreign and security policy. Joining the EU in the end, this means sharing our values," she said alongside Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade on Friday (28 October).
She spoke after a tour of Western Balkan capitals, which the EU is trying to pull closer in the face of Russia...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.