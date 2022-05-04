Political groups shun far-right pro-Kremlin MEP

A number of European lawmakers are debating on how to deal with a pro-Kremlin MEP, who is leading a file in the parliament's foreign affairs committee.
French MEP Thierry Mariani, from the far-right Identity and Democracy Group (ID), is spearheading a report on EU funds in Lebanon.
It is the first time the foreign committee has awarded a report to an MEP from Identity and Democracy, fifth-largest in the European Parliament and hard right of the European Conservatives & Reformists ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
