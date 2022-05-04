Political groups shun far-right pro-Kremlin MEP

A number of European lawmakers are debating on how to deal with a pro-Kremlin MEP, who is leading a file in the parliament's foreign affairs committee.

French MEP Thierry Mariani, from the far-right Identity and Democracy Group (ID), is spearheading a report on EU funds in Lebanon.

It is the first time the foreign committee has awarded a report to an MEP from Identity and Democracy, fifth-largest in the European Parliament and hard right of the European Conservatives & Reformists ...