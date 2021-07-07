Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

Tensions are beginning to mount on the deck of the Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel.

With 572 people squeezed on board and food rations set to run out on Friday (9 July), the crew is doing everything possible to maintain a sense of calm.

"Friday is the last food distribution," SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator Luisa Albera, said on Wednesday (7 July).

Ropes have been secured overhead to help keep balance when walking in between the bodies. Each foot has to be carefu...