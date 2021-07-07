Ad
euobserver
People are stacked on the deck with very little to manoeuvre (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Mediterranean,

Tensions are beginning to mount on the deck of the Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel.

With 572 people squeezed on board and food rations set to run out on Friday (9 July), the crew is doing everything possible to maintain a sense of calm.

"Friday is the last food distribution," SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator Luisa Albera, said on Wednesday (7 July).

Ropes have been secured overhead to help keep balance when walking in between the bodies. Each foot has to be carefu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOn board with SOS Méditerranée

Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Related articles

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'
Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand
People are stacked on the deck with very little to manoeuvre (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

MigrationOn board with SOS Méditerranée

Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections