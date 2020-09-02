EU bank agency pledges to curb improper lobbying

Other institutions should follow the lead of an EU bank agency in preventing improper staff moves to industry, the EU Ombudsman has said.

"The EBA [European Banking Authority] has worked hard to give full effect to the recommendations I issued ... I am confident that the wide range of measures it has introduced will help it avoid damaging revolving door moves in the future," the Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, said on Tuesday (1 September).

"Other EU institutions and agencies should ...