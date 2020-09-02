Ad
euobserver
Former European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso (r) notoriously joined US bank Goldman Sachs in 2016 (Photo: European Commission)

EU bank agency pledges to curb improper lobbying

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Other institutions should follow the lead of an EU bank agency in preventing improper staff moves to industry, the EU Ombudsman has said.

"The EBA [European Banking Authority] has worked hard to give full effect to the recommendations I issued ... I am confident that the wide range of measures it has introduced will help it avoid damaging revolving door moves in the future," the Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, said on Tuesday (1 September).

"Other EU institutions and agencies should ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hill's UBS move confirms EU's 'revolving door' problem
Ombudsman slams EU bank watchdog for 'revolving doors'
EU reappoints 'fearless' Irish ombudsman
Former European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso (r) notoriously joined US bank Goldman Sachs in 2016 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections