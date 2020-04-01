Berlin ready to airlift Greek island refugees

German activists have collected funds to start airlifting refugees and asylum seekers from the Greek islands to Berlin.
"If the governments say yes, we can start immediately. It is a matter of organisation with a flight broker, which means it could take two days," Axel Steier of the German NGO Mission Lifeline, told EUobserver on Tuesday (31 March).
Steier, who co-founded the NGO, says they collected €55,000 in donations following plans by city of Berlin state politicians to reloc...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
