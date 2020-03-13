Ad
A worshipper in face mask at a Romanian church service this week

Romania braces for 1.3m workers' Easter return

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Romania has entered the second phase of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, after registering 70 cases, with 2,067 people quarantined and almost 13,745 kept in home isolation.

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned, with cultural, artistic institutions and museums following suit.

The decision targets the entire country and will be in place until the end of the month with possible extensions after 31 March. Meanwhile, on Friday, the government announced i...

