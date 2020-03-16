Ad
The European Parliament was nearly empty last week due to the coronavirus outbreak (Photo: diamond geezer)

Partial-EU perseveres amid virus shutdown This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said last week that the EU will do "whatever it takes" to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Many events, conferences and summits have been postponed or cancelled, but some meetings will go ahead this week. (Although please note all scheduled events are liable to last-minute alteration or cancellation.)

The European Council, the commission and the prime minister o...

The European Parliament was nearly empty last week due to the coronavirus outbreak (Photo: diamond geezer)

