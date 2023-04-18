Ad
MEP Peter Liese said he was 'extremely proud' everybody in his EPP party (bar two members) voted for the revamped law (Photo: Wikimedia)

EU Parliament adopts 'holy trinity' of climate laws

by Wester van Gaal, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament has approved three climate laws that form the heart of EU efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.

"We have now finally agreed on the holy trinity," said MEP for the conservative European People's Party (EPP) Peter Liese on Tuesday (18 April) following the vote in Strasbourg. "Everybody will benefit from this."

The first law up for adoption was the updated version of the Emission Trading System (ETS) on industry, increasin...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

