Ad
euobserver
No signs of an exodus at Boryspil airport, Reuters said on Sunday (Photo: Juanedc)

EU countries urge nationals out of Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Citing a growing risk of a Russian attack, several EU countries and Britain have followed the US in urging their nationals to leave Ukraine.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden, as well as the UK, joined a growing list of countries over the weekend calling on expats to fly out on commercial services.

"If you are currently in Ukraine, make sure that your presence is absolutely necessary. If it is not, le...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

No EU evacuation plan for Ukraine local staff
'Do you want France to fight with Russia?' Putin asks
No signs of an exodus at Boryspil airport, Reuters said on Sunday (Photo: Juanedc)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections