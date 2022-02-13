EU countries urge nationals out of Ukraine

Citing a growing risk of a Russian attack, several EU countries and Britain have followed the US in urging their nationals to leave Ukraine.
Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden, as well as the UK, joined a growing list of countries over the weekend calling on expats to fly out on commercial services.
"If you are currently in Ukraine, make sure that your presence is absolutely necessary. If it is not, le...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
