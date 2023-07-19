Ad
euobserver
Operation Poseidon in Greece is currently its third largest joint operation under Frontex (Photo: Frontex)

Frontex set to reduce Greek presence amid abuse probe

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex may shift some of its resources in Greece towards other regions more in demand.

Although not yet confirmed, EUobserver understands that this was discussed between the Warsaw-based agency and Greek authorities.

Separately, it may also withdraw the use of EU-financed Frontex vessels by Greek authorities in response to alleged abuses following video evidence obtained by The New York Times.

Hans Leijtens, the agency's executive director, has spent...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Operation Poseidon in Greece is currently its third largest joint operation under Frontex (Photo: Frontex)

