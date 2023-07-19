Frontex set to reduce Greek presence amid abuse probe

The EU's border agency Frontex may shift some of its resources in Greece towards other regions more in demand.

Although not yet confirmed, EUobserver understands that this was discussed between the Warsaw-based agency and Greek authorities.

Separately, it may also withdraw the use of EU-financed Frontex vessels by Greek authorities in response to alleged abuses following video evidence obtained by The New York Times.

Hans Leijtens, the agency's executive director, has spent...