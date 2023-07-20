Reality check: investors don't really care about debt levels

Something weird is going on in Europe which is hard to explain to anybody that is not…European.

Europe is faced with the contradictory demand to dramatically speed up climate investment while at the same time lowering debt-ratios.

Increasingly economists are saying that most, if not all, public climate investment in Europe — which numbers in the hundreds of billions a year — can be financed by issuing more debt.

Yet precisely at this moment EU leaders are negotiating new s...