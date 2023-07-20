Ad
euobserver
German finance minister Christian Lindner wants EU countries to reduce debt ratios (Photo: FDP/Matthias Hornung)

Analysis

Reality check: investors don't really care about debt levels

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Something weird is going on in Europe which is hard to explain to anybody that is not…European.

Europe is faced with the contradictory demand to dramatically speed up climate investment while at the same time lowering debt-ratios.

Increasingly economists are saying that most, if not all, public climate investment in Europe — which numbers in the hundreds of billions a year — can be financed by issuing more debt.

Yet precisely at this moment EU leaders are negotiating new s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

What are political implications of the ECB monetary austerity?
Study: 90% of Spanish inflation 'driven by corporate profits'
ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
EU's biggest economy set to approve austerity budget
German finance minister Christian Lindner wants EU countries to reduce debt ratios (Photo: FDP/Matthias Hornung)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections