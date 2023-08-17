Ad
Belarus' EU neighbours built barbed wire fences after the 2021 migration crisis (Photo: State Border Guard Service / Lithuania)

Lithuania and Latvia also boost Belarus-border security

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Lithuania and Latvia have joined Poland in bolstering security on the border with Belarus, amid concern on migrants and Russian mercenaries.

Two rural Belarus-Lithuania border crossings, at Tverečius and Šumskas, will be temporarily closed from Friday (18 August), Lithuania said on Wednesday.

The move was due to "geopolitical circumstances", the Lithuanian government said.

It was designed to help concentrate the numbers of border guards at the remaining four crossing point...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Belarus' EU neighbours built barbed wire fences after the 2021 migration crisis (Photo: State Border Guard Service / Lithuania)

