Lithuania and Latvia also boost Belarus-border security

Lithuania and Latvia have joined Poland in bolstering security on the border with Belarus, amid concern on migrants and Russian mercenaries.

Two rural Belarus-Lithuania border crossings, at Tverečius and Šumskas, will be temporarily closed from Friday (18 August), Lithuania said on Wednesday.

The move was due to "geopolitical circumstances", the Lithuanian government said.

It was designed to help concentrate the numbers of border guards at the remaining four crossing point...