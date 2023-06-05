Sweden's far-right is most anti-Green Deal party in EU

Since 2020, the Sweden Democrats have voted the most against environmental regulations regarding or involving the Green Deal. Out of the 222 times the Sweden Democrats voted, 69.4 percent of the votes were against these green legislation.

The Green Deal is a plan proposed by the European Parliament so the EU has no net emission of greenhouse gasses by 2050 and a more circular economy. The Green Deal, which began in 2020 with a budget of €503bn, will affect every corner of Europe's econ...