'Mr F-gas' and Green MEP Bas Eickhout has overseen F-gas legislation for 10 years (Photo: euranet_plus)

MEPs vote for speedier phase-out of climate-wrecking gas

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Parliament's environment committee on Wednesday (1 March) voted to phase-out climate wrecking F-gases used in cooling systems and power transmission stations.

Fluorinated gases have a warming effect of up to 25,000 times stronger than that of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas emitted by cars and industries. Although the amounts that end up in the troposphere are small, it amounts to 2.3 percent of total EU emissions.

"Replacing F-gases is low-hanging fruit," s...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

