EU leaders aim to break impasse on energy crisis talks

EU leaders will meet on Thursday (20 October) for the second time this month to discuss emergency measures to tackle the energy crisis — although divisions are likely to prove challenging.
On Tuesday, the European Commission put forward a package of proposals, including a temporary "dynamic" price cap for gas transactions on the Dutch TTF exchange, joint purchases and solidarity requirements in case of an emergency.
The 2...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.