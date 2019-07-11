Ad
Hungary's Viktor Orban (r) is hoping to place a key ally in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

Orban ally's bid to chair EP committee in trouble

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Efforts to give a Hungarian Fidesz party member a senior post on the European Parliament's committee dealing with immigration and law were suspended on Wednesday (10 July).

Although still in the running, Fidesz member Balazs Hidvegi was hoping to secure a vice-chair seat on the civil liberties (Libe) committee following a vote on nominations.

But a snap decision made by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) political group, which had nominated him in the first place, dema...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

