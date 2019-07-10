EU discusses new sanctions on Turkey

EU diplomats have discussed which sanctions to slap on Turkey over gas drilling in Cypriot waters, amid Ankara's ongoing mockery of Europe.

Potential measures include suspending EU-Turkey political talks and technical talks on issues such as energy and transport, as well as similar bilateral talks between EU capitals and Ankara.

They also include cuts in EU aid to for Turkish reforms and curtailing European Investment Bank (EIB) lending.

"The cuts in pre-accession funds w...