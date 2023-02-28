Ad
euobserver
A German solar farm. Solar energy surged in 2022 (Photo: Windwärts Energie)

Study: EU on track to smash 2030 40% clean energy target

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A new study suggests Europe is on course to exceed its renewable power target by 2030, as the energy crisis has supercharged the deployment of clean energy.

In an analysis of renewable energy deployment published on Tuesday (28 February), research institute Ember projects Europe will generate 45 p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Study: EU electricity transition sped into high gear in 2022
Outside shocks supercharge the EU Green Deal — for now
EU aims to speed up renewables permits, removing safeguards
A German solar farm. Solar energy surged in 2022 (Photo: Windwärts Energie)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections