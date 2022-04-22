Le Pen's new EU rhetoric masks same old ideas

In her main French presidential election manifesto, Marine Le Pen is rather grandiloquent, but also lacking in detail on Europe.

Her party's "presidential project" speaks about the "progressive substitution" of the European Union by a European Alliance of Nations. There is not much more by way of concrete points.

The vagueness of the proposal is striking, perhaps even too obvious, but it is also convenient for her party. No big words about Frexit, just talk of "progressive subst...