'Fossil fuel prices are spiking. We need to speed up the green transition, not slow it down,' said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU probes possible energy-price manipulation

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday (13 October) that it was investigating possible "manipulative practices or abuses" by companies producing and supplying natural gas to Europe and whether certain trade patterns have influenced the carbon price increase.

The announcement was part of a 'toolbox' of measures at both national and European level to mit...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

