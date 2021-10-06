Ad
We must train youngsters to think critically, to see through the slogans, the advertisements, and the propaganda, says Jonathan Holslag

Column

We need Xi Jinping's 'thoughts' in our schools too

EU & the World
Opinion
by Jonathan Holslag, Brussels,

China wants its students to recite Xi Jinping's so-called 'thoughts'. These thoughts are about loyalty to him, the Party, and the country. But it is too easy for us in the West to criticise Xi for indoctrinating children when we do not teach ours to resist the dangers of dictatorship.

If we seek to counter propaganda and prevent democracy from losing more ground against authoritarian countries such as China, it will be vital to explain to our citizens better what democracy and dictator...

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University Brussels and guest lectures at the NATO Defense College. His latest book is World Politics since 1989 (Polity, September 2021).

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

